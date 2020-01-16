Community working together to help hundreds effected by job loss

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– About 750 workers at LSC Communications heard a life changing announcement this week.

Their place of work will shut down by July. “It’s obviously going to have an impact on our community,” said James Rieck with Express Employment Professionals. However, Rieck says there are opportunities. “There’s a really a high demand for almost any type of position,” said Rieck.

Officials say people who work for LSC should be able to find industrial and manufacturing based positions in the county. Skilled trades like welding, machine operators, programming, maintenance technicians tend to always be wanted in their area. “I think it’s an opportune time for candidates to be looking for employment,” said Rieck. Express Employment also has some advice for those starting the process. “Build your resume and to know your work history,” said Rieck. Workers should thoroughly prepare for the interview, follow up with communication with the employer, and get help if needed. “In addition to staffing services, I know the community is really stepping up in a big way and looking for the best ways to help out,” said Rieck.

The group, Coles Together, is working on a job fair, hopefullly before the plant closes, and Lake Land College is working with organizations and city officials to help those effected. “Lake Land has a lot of resources available for those who were impacted by the LSC closure. We work very closely with our local Workforce Investment Opportunity Act area as well as many resources on campus from short term degree programs they can take to retool themselves all the way up to full degree programs,” said Bullock.