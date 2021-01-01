Community welcomes Army Reserve soldiers home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Army Reserve soldiers landed at Willard Airport Thursday afternoon, after serving months overseas.

There were smiles and tears as loved ones greeted the soldiers.

Clinton Lindley said the group left home at the beginning of March, spending extra time in Fort Hood due to the pandemic. Then, they served the rest of the year doing a tour in the Middle East. During that time, he said they missed their families and friends waiting back at home for them.

“I’m shaking a little bit,” Lindley said as he held his baby at the airport. “I didn’t think I would be nervous but when I left she was just five-months-old and we could barely hold her to where she couldn’t hold her own head up. Now she’s saying hello and all kinds of stuff.”

In Rantoul, first responders from Thomasboro and Rantoul helped lead two of the reservists right to their front doors.

“This is something we love doing,” Rantoul firefighter Mark Fullenkamp said. “We don’t want to go to fire calls or wrecks, but we love doing this.”

Lawrence Rix had nothing but pride for his son, Justin.

“Just encourage them, love them, because it is hard,” He said. “But I did it. My dad did it. He comes from a long line of service members.”

Justin called the return home surreal. He hoped others would be able to have similar experiences. He said he’s thankful to be returning home to a community and family that understands his sense of duty.

“For the country, I carry on the legacy, continue to protect, continue to be in that position to help,” Rix said. “Just like my father said, thank a service member. You’re not going to recognize them every day, but if you do, please say thank you. They’re everywhere.”



