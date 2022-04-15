TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – People in Tilton and Westville are demanding answers from their tax preparer. They say they dropped off documents with her weeks ago – and they have not heard back.

The deadline to file is Monday.

Christine Bailey said she was told she would only have to wait two weeks for her taxes to be filed. That was five weeks ago.

“I have called and called. Even before dropping off my taxes, I called to try and ask a question and never got a call back,” Bailey said.

She said she has been using this Westville Tax Service for years and never had a problem like this.

“Another guy showed up that said he had been here two or three times and they had not been done. I did not know what else to do.”

She said six or seven people showed up outside the building Friday with similar complaints.

“I assumed maybe at first it was a line to get in, but they were all waiting to see if she was going to open.”

She never did, but she said in a statement that she is understaffed. She is also concerned about COVID, and that is why it can be hard to reach her in-person. She claims that anyone who wants their documents can have them, but people still do not know how.

“All our papers are in there. Everything we need to file, I do not have copies of. I gave them all to her in a folder. I had my name, number, everything on there all paper-clipped, nice and neat. And I do not have any of it,” Bailey said.

She said they all just want the opportunity to use another preparer if an extension is needed.

Other people who have been waiting for their taxes said Danville Police have been involved.

If you are having trouble finding your documents, a media relations specialist with the IRS encourages people not to panic. You can often get paper or electronic copies of W-2s and 1099s from your employer or bank. The IRS has tips on choosing a preparer, requesting an extension and more on their website.