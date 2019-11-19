Community to wear read and black to support crash victims

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– One community in Central Illinois doing more than just thinking about Vandalia after they loss four community members in a deadly car accident.

The group was traveling back from Williamsville when a teen driver struck their car head on. Now, Williamsville is calling on their students and community to wear Vandalia black and red to honor those victims.

The Williamsville-Sherman school district is also donating money from gate profits at all sporting events, including IHSA playoff profits, to the Vandalia School Foundation. There will also be collection boxes at each event. Williamsville-Sherman Superintendent Tip Reedy encourages people to drop off donations at the school district office if they are unable to attend a game this week.

“They are in the same business as we are in Vandalia. Our business is kids. We love kids and we love their kids just as much as we love our own. It’s important for all of us and our school district to come together in these times of need to support each other,” Reedy said.

Williamsville head coach Aaron Kunz said the team will also sport stickers on their helmets to honor the team going forward on their playoff run.

“You want to win, but at the end of the day we are all here for kids. And at the end of the day, you really realize what is important and that is people being healthy and safe,” said Kunz. “We are here to do whatever we can to just give them a little help and peace and help them out.”