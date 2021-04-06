Community supports firefighters battling fire for hours with food, water

PAWNEE, Ill. (WCIA) — As crews with the Pawnee Fire Department and other departments worked for hours on a fire in their town square, a show of thanks was seen on the fire lines.

The Salvation Army and community members were handing out warm food, water bottles, and Gatorade to those working the scene. One volunteer says it’s the least they can do.

The fire happened on 6th Street between Douglas and Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. Copperheads caught fire around 12 p.m.

Four businesses that burned made up a quarter of the village square. The buildings stood for hundreds of years before the fire.