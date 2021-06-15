Community supports family of beloved Westville football coach

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Westville community is rallying behind the family of a beloved football coach who recently passed away.

Eli Williams was a man who lived and breathed Westville and served many roles as a coach in the community. He was a defensive back, running back and receiver coach for Westville High School’s football team, Junior Varsity head coach, youth basketball and track coach.

Sue Williams, who was married to Eli for 41 years, said since his passing a few days ago, dozens in the community have stopped by her home to show the Williams family love and support. She said it has been a really difficult time for the family, but is touched to know he meant so much to so many.

Westville Principal and Head Football Coach Guy Goodlove added that through the decades, Coach Williams played an active role mentoring and caring about his students. He said the school is a better place because of people like Coach Williams, and he will miss being on the sidelines coaching with him.

A candlelight vigil is being held in his memory Friday night. The family is raising money to help pay for his funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.