Community supports coach during health complication

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville coach has congestive heart failure, but Marcus Forrest is not fighting alone. A lot of people are helping out and they said it is simply because of the person he is.

They are raising money to pay for his medical bills. This is something his wife put together and it helps that Marcus Forrest is a name a lot of people in the Danville-area know.

“A great human-being to start with, a wonderful coach, said Mark Bacys, Danville High School athletic director.

“He’s a great father, great grandfather, great husband,” said Durrell Robinson, head boys basketball coach.

It does not matter who you ask, everyone has something good to say about Marcus Forrest. The Danville head football coach is just that kind of person.

“He’s one of those ones that if you ask him to do something, if he’s busy, he’s gonna find a way to make it happen, to make sure it’s okay,” said Robinson. “He makes it easier on other people.” But he is facing a serious health complication.

“We thought he was having some trouble with his asthma and we took him in to get checked out said Tabatha. She said they found out it was much worse than that. He has congestive heart failure.

“It was definitely tough news to hear and something… you have to take it with grace when you weren’t expecting it.” But even in the face of such a hard reality, Tabatha never seems to lose her positivity. That must be what brought her and Marcus together because by all accounts, Marcus is the same way.

“You talk to him now, and you wouldn’t really think anything is wrong with him because he’s just very positive and uplifting.” And he will not be alone in his fight.

While medical bills keep piling up, people in Danville are stepping up to help by donating. “We are normally the givers. That’s our heart, we love to give, we love to help. So for the community in Danville and outside of Danville to want to give to us, to help us…it’s life-changing,” Forrest said.

Forrest needs a heart transplant. But before that can happen, they have to figure out what kind of heart he needs. He is in the process of those tests right now.

If you want to help out the Forrest family, there are a few ways you can do that. To find out how you can help, click here.