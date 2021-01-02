Community supporting shelters during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– C-U at Home’s Executive Director says both their men and women’s emergency overnight shelters are open and helping people stay warm throughout the winter. However, they’re operating a lot differently.

The men’s shelter has been running since October of 2019. They have also been partnering with Austin’s Place, the winter women’s shelter. Due to the pandemic, they decided to keep those shelters open year round. Workers are taking several precautions to keep people safe. “I think the main focus for us is keeping mats sanitized, keeping services sanitized, spreading folks out, always having masks available, monitoring our folks, seeing if there are signs and symptoms, and staying in constant contact with public health,” said Rob Dalhaus, C-U at Home Executive Director.

The numbers usually increase in December in January and then plateau, but they’re prepared to accommodate more people who need help. Dalhaus says there have been challenges, but they have been able to work through them with the community’s support.

People interested in supporting can help throughout the year. C-U at Home will host One Winter Night Community Awareness event. It’s Friday, February 5th. Money raised helps bring in about 50 percent of their budget and support all of their operations.