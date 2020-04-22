Community supporting “mom-and-pop” stores

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 has shut down businesses all over the state, and it’s especially hard for those mom and pop shops to get through it.

That is the case for many in Gibson City. Store fronts have had their doors closed for over a month now, waiting to get the green light to reopen.

“We have a lot of small mom and pop type of businesses. We don’t have the big box stores,” says Gibson City alderman Susie Tongate.

Out of dozens of businesses in the downtown area, only a handful are still open.

Gibson City is home to just over 3,300 people. Community members say the people that live here are the people that work here.

“These are our friends in these other businesses. We miss them,” says local Ace Hardwood owner Jim Hood.

Hood’s store is essential and still open, but he says it is not the same without the rest of the business community.

“When you look at our main street, which would normally be just packed with cars up and down, it is pretty scarce,” says Tongate. “[These small stores are] not the types of businesses that can be open during a shutdown like this, and it came with such a short notice.”

That is why small businesses want to remind people that they are here, anxious for reopening day to serve the community once again. Owners have been taking turns posting videos on Facebook to stay engaged with their customers. It is a way for them to show solidarity during an uncertain time.

“We’re anxious for the rest of our friends to get back it business,” says Hood. “It’s been very difficult.”

Gibson City leaders are also offering interest-free loans to small businesses. The mayor says it’s a $2,500 loan for businesses with ten employees or less. That is to make sure they can stay afloat and reopen worry-free.