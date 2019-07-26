Community support helps upgrade facilities

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Fair has made some changes this year to accommodate new mothers. A new bathroom facility includes a private space for nursing mothers. The old facilities were built in the 50’s.

The project costs more than $125,000 and was paid almost in full through donations from the public, the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation and an anonymous donor. Fair organizers say they’re happy to provide this to fair-goers, but it also speaks to the community’s giving spirit.

The fairgrounds is also used during the farmers’ market. Part of the new restroom facility will be accessible during it. The fair starts Sunday.