Community showing support for Tuscola High School graduate diagnosed with cancer

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– One city is rallying behind a Tuscola High School graduate who was diagnosed with cancer.

Dylan Taylor is 25 years old. He was diagnosed with bone cancer in July. ATI Physical Therapy Clinics in Tuscola and Arcola are raising money to help.

His mom says he had three weeks of back to back treatment. That meant three trips back and forth to Chicago for multiple days at a time.

Donations will help with travel costs and medical expenses.

“There’s a lot of people here at Tuscola High School and Tuscola School District that love you and think really strongly of you and highly of you and we are rooting for you like no other,” said Justin Bozarth, Tuscola High School guidance counselor.

His mom said they are appreciative of all the support the community has shown.