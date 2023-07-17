GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas will soon to be back on for all of Georgetown after a car crashed into a natural gas substation on Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of Mill and North Seminary streets. Two people died in that crash.

Georgetown is a small community, and people said they’re still shocked to see something like this happen in their neighborhood and sad for the family. Ameren Illinois said over 1,400 customers were without gas after the crash, and they are still going door to door to get their services back on. Ameren added that customers must be at home to do so, which is the only thing they say is holding them back.

Out of respect for the family, neighbors in the area did not want to speak on camera. One neighbor who knows the family said it was a grandmother driving with her great-granddaughter in the car.

The community has set up a meal train to help the family as they grieve.