Community searches for missing woman

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department, along with a search group, is searching for a missing woman.

Officials and community members met at the corner of East Allen Street and East Clinton Avenue to hel p look for Donna Kelley.

Kelley was last seen on the morning of May 21st by her neighbor. She was last heard from that night at 9:02 p.m. from a friend via telephone. She is 69 years old with long, gray hair and brown eyes.

“The last time anybody had seen Ms. Kelley was on Thursday. A neighbor reported her bringing in her trash can, but she’s not been seen since. She is 5’8″, about 150 pounds, and is known to walk here in Farmer City. The search area we’re at right now was established based on cell phone ping,” said Police Chief Glenn Neal.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer City Fire Department, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, along with drone operators, are assisting the Farmer City Police Department as well.

If anyone has seen or heard from Donna, you’re asked to contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.