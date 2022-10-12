DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning.

Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m.

In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department offered prayers and condolences to the families of the officers involved in the shooting.

Additionally, area lawmakers have responded to the incident, many focusing on supporting the police department.

State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) expressed her reaction.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Scherer said.