Community reminds immigrants they are welcome

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one city wanted to remind immigrants Friday they are welcome there.

The city of Champaign paired with the YMCA to kick off this year’s Welcoming Week. It’s part of a nationwide celebration that brings together immigrants and U.S. born residents so they can get to know each other. There was live music, pop up shops from local artists, food and more.

Organizers say the city and the county has a very diverse background.

“We are home to people from 76 countries around the world, people who have chosen to come here to Champaign-Urbana, to Champaign County and to really invest in making their lives here,” said Gloria Yen, New American Welcome Center Director. “Whether they’re here because of education, or for economic opportunity, whether they’re fleeing persecution, whatever legal status they may come under, they’re here to make our community stronger.”

Friday was just the start of Welcoming Week. It lasts until September 22nd.