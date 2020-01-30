Community remembers plane crash victims

SANGAMON COUNTY (WCIA) — People who knew the victims Tuesday night’s plane crash near Springfield are reacting to news of the tragedy.

All three were beloved members of the community. Though their lives were cut short — people close to them say the fond memories of them will live on forever.

People in Sangamon County are still in disbelief about the plane crash that took the lives of John Evans, Frank Edwards, Cinda Edwards and their dog.

“I think at first you, just hope it’s not true,” said Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, a mentee of Cinda’s. “I know that Frank and Cinda loved to fly. You know they loved making their trips to florida and having that be apart of their life and I was just really hoping this wasn’t true. And I just really mourn for their family.”

Coroners identified the three Wednesday morning. Tributes have been popping up in their honor since then. Cinda was the county coroner known for her friendliness.

“Many of the community, she touched the lives of. She was wonderful. We never saw her without a smile or without a caring heart. It didn’t matter what difficult situation we were dealing with, she always was very professional and caring,” said Amy Jones, HSHS St. John’s Executive Director of Critical Care.

Former Fire Chief Frank Edwards was known for always telling it like it is. “What you saw is what you got. And he was an honest guy with strong opinions. A dedicated servant to the community both as a firefighter and an alderman, then the interim mayor later,” said current chief Allen Reyne. Reyne worked under Edwards’ leadership as a young fireman.

John Evans was a family friend of the Edwards. He owned a consulting firm and was a graduate of Lincoln Land College. He also served on the Capital Development Board.

The Edwards are survived by their son, Alex. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray sent his condolences in a statement which reads in part: