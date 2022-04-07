DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — His legacy runs deep into Danville’s history. Now, people are remembering Nate Cunningham after his death.

In 1982, he was one of the “Seven Plaintiffs”, who filed a lawsuit against Danville that would change how the city runs today. Although he is most known for the lawsuit, he was a community man.

Danville’s mayor said Cunningham was his football coach in high school and a mentor when he became mayor. “Coach was a fiery guy, but he was a fair person and was always someone who required you to do your best and he wasn’t going to accept anything less than that. And I can tell you, even as an adult, he was that way,” said Mayor Rickey Williams.

Williams said he would not be in the position he is in today without the help and guidance of Cunningham.