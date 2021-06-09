Community remembers Jonathan Westfield

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends, family and colleagues are remembering an active member of the Champaign-Urbana Community.

Former Parkland College Trustee Jonathan Westfield died this weekend. He resigned earlier this year.

Westfield had previously served as a Champaign Police officer and a school resource officer; coordinator of the Youth Assessment Center; and Champaign School Board member.

One of his longtime friends said Westfield loved his community.

“John was very smart. He had beliefs and values. I mean, he was, if I’m not mistaken, on Champaign School Board too, right? So, he had beliefs and values, and he felt the best way to resonate that was to be in position,” said William Patterson. “If you’re going to be critical, then put yourself in a position to do something about it. And so he was about that work, and so he did that.” He said besides the community, Westfield was also very passionate about music. He used that to build programs for kids at the Youth Assessment Center.