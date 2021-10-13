Community reacts to Victory Over Violence town hall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Champaign community and leaders met to achieve Victory Over Violence.

A town hall meeting kicked off Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn. A panel of four community leaders were there to hear the community’s concerns, and WCIA3’s Jennifer Roscoe helped moderate questions.

Leaders and community members had the chance to meet in person to discuss solutions, which was a first in-person meeting for the Community Coalition since February 2020.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the meeting, everyone was happy about the discussion and turnout of nearly 60 community members.

“There were several ah-ha moments for me. The first step like I said is the longest journey begins with the first step, and I think this was a step on that journey,” said NAACPCC First Vice President, Blanton Bondurant.

“So, we hope to move forward from here and coming back together in building partnerships and building collaboration. That’s what the Community Coalition is all about,” said Community Coalition Facilitator, Tracy Parsons.

If you couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s town hall meeting, don’t worry. More meetings will be scheduled in the coming months.

You can watch the town hall meeting here.

To get involved with the Champaign County Community Coalition, you can click here.