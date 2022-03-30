CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign School Board and Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year contract.

That happened over night, following a meeting that lasted more than seven hours.

The Board and Union finally came to a tentative agreement about contract negotiations. After the meeting stretched into early this morning. Which means a teacher strike is off the table, for now.

Parents and community members said they’re breathing a sigh of relief for students.

“That’s the best-case scenario, really, that they would hear each other out and work toward a solution together, so that our kids can just continue,” Chadwich Anderson, an Associate Pastor at Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, said.

Families have been watching this unfold for several months. Wondering if there would ever be a time their kids wouldn’t be able to go to school.

Others in the community have been concerned for another road block for students who have been through a lot.

“As a pastor, I’ve been following this because I work with a lot of the students at our church, and I know they’ve been through a lot these past years because of COVID. And with just coming back from working out the details with academic performance, getting back into the social routines, building relationships with others, and learning what adults they can trust and how to build those relationships again,” he said.

He said as summer nears, they can officially reach an agreement that will let students finish the year strong.

He says the students he knows, after going through years of back and forth with COVID, seem to be ready for anything.

“So, for the grown-ups in their lives to be able to work this out is a good thing, because they’ve gone through so much. It just seems like they’re expecting things to go wrong at this point,” Anderson said. “This is one really good step to ensure several years of consistent growth.”

We don’t know what that tentative agreement actually looks like or says. In a news release from the Union, they said “Out of respect to the process, neither the union nor school board will share any more information until it is officially approved.”

The union said they will bring it to its members to vote for approval on April 5th. Then the board will vote to approve it from there.