CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Public transportation was one of the last places to have a mask mandate still in place after the latest COVID-19 wave subsided. But across the country, those mandates are being dropped.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the national mandate on Monday, paving the way for airlines, train stations and bus stops to adopt mask-optional policies. State officials are also following suit; Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that he is ending Illinois’ state mandate for public transportation as well.

Masks are optional in transportation districts like Springfield, Champaign and Danville, but not everyone took them off.

Doniyell Ali, a CUMTD bus operator who started working before the pandemic, said it’s nice to have that option now.

“I have mixed feelings. It’s nice to be back to normal so that’s a plus,” Alis aid. “I mean, for women it’s superficial but to be able to wear lip gloss and makeup again, it’s wonderful. But then on the flip side, you know COVID’s still out there so we have to be careful how we interact so that part’s a little scary.”

In light of the Judge Mizelle’s ruling, the CDC updated its guidance to say that masks are not required, but still recommended in indoor public transportation settings.