Community Reacts to Building Collapse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Fire Department said the cause behind the building collapse on Chester St. is still under investigation. They said they know renovations were going on inside, but can’t determine whether that was a factor or if the storms that came through caused any damage.

Whatever the cause people in the community keep going to the building to remember the good times.

For most of her life, Amy Myers was a bartender for the old Chester Street bar in Champaign.

“I moved here in 1993. I started working here in 1993 and I was 19 years-old all the way until I was 43 years-old and the bar closed,” she said.

“Now, that building has partially collapsed. With bricks laying all over the ground and a hold in the side of the building, Myers said seeing it in that state leaves a hole in her heart.

“I was at my house and I had friends text me and send me pictures and I literally was crying on the couch just because it’s so sad,” she said.

Saturday, the back side of the building fell. Myers said for years it was a staple of the community.

“A lot of memories, a lot of great people, a lot of fun times, a lot of dancing. It was just a great place for everybody,” she said “Decades of memories. Decades and decades of memories.”

Myers said even though she was sad when she heard about the collapse, at the end of the day, she said it’s just a bunch of bricks.

“The building doesn’t make it. What made it was the people. What made it was the bartenders. What made it was the community,” she said.