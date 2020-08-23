Community rallies to support police department

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of over three hundred people rallied together in support of police.

This comes after the Champaign Police Department was vandalized. It was held at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

The group opened with prayer and listened to a series of speakers. One organizer we spoke shared why he believes the rally was important.

“We need to show that the community supports our police knowing that there’s some things that need to be worked on, but they are still our police and we need to respect them,” Says Tim Voges.

After the rally was finished, a group of people lined up on Race Street holding American flags and posters that read “Champaign County supports our police.”