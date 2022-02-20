DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Girl Scout troop is rallying behind one of their own. She’s undergoing cancer treatment for the second time.

Family friend Lauren Meek said treatment can go really well, or this could be the hardest nine months of their lives.

When she heard the news, she knew she had to help. Meek is the co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 3036.

Olivia Dunker belongs to that troop. In December, Dunker found out she has cancer for the second time.

Her family quickly moved to Memphis for treatment.

Back home in Decatur, Meek started selling t-shirts designed by Olivia. She hopes to raise money to help the family cover medical expenses.

“The girls are awesome. They’ve been doing everything that they can,” Meek said.” “They found out that we plan on doing a benefit in April and they were all like, ‘well what can we do?’ So they’ve been making little bracelets and jewelry and they’re like, ‘we can sell all of these there.’ They just want to help.”

Meek said Olivia and her daughter have been best friends since preschool. While it’s been hard for everyone, she said Olivia has an army supporting her.

The family posts treatment and fundraiser updates on a public Facebook page. They’ve also got a donation page. And, you can still order a t-shirt.

Until 9 p.m. Sunday, Texas Roadhouse will be hosting a donation night. If you bring in the flyer below, 10% of your purchase will go to the Dunker family.