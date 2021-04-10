Community rallies around mother and daughter after car accident

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — A community came together to support Megan Winskill and her daughter Serenity after a car accident last month.

That accident killed 21-year-old Austen Huffman and sent Winskill to the hospital with serious injuries. Luckily, their daughter, 2-year-old Serenity, was not badly injured during the crash.

WCIA got the chance to talk with Winskill today, and ask her how she’s feeling after coming home from the hospital. She said, “I really am just happy to be here and to be walking.”

There was a benefit and auction held today at Hammond Pub. Loved ones gathered to eat, listen to music, bid on prizes, and, of course, offer their support to Winskill and her daughter. There were even t-shirts available for purchase.

But the big auction item of the night was a mini car, donated by Winskill’s friend Brock Allen. Allen’s girlfriend Chrissy Pehm said, “When Megan and Austen were in the accident, and I found out about it, I wanted to do something. It just felt like I needed to. I talked to Brock about it and he just said ‘why don’t I donate this car to be auctioned off’ and it made me cry because I couldn’t believe he was doing it. It’s been in his family for years.”

Family and friends were overjoyed to have Winskill home. Grandma Penny said, “It’s a big relief, that was one of the biggest things, was to get her home.”

Winskill said it’s her daughter Serenity that has kept her going through this difficult time. She said that “being a mother to her” is the “best feeling in the whole entire world.”

If you missed the event today, but still want to help Megan Winskill and her daughter Serenity, her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page. It is linked below:

