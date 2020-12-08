Community rallies around family of teenager killed in crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The community is rallying around a family that lost a young girl in a crash.

Nadirah Edwards was killed last week. Investigators say the 17-year-old’s car and a garbage truck crashed. People are coming out in droves to offer support after family friend Heather Jones decided to start a meal train. The way these meal trains work is anybody can sign up for a day, and they make dinner for the family that night.

Jones says she knew the community there would jump at any idea to help. In less than 48 hours of opening up sign-ups, Jones says they filled up for three weeks.

“How amazing is that? Three weeks of meals and people volunteering their time and their money in such a short amount of time, you know, I know some people just don’t… they don’t even know them personally and still care so much about their community. It’s just… it’s very, very touching,” said Jones.

The meal train is filled up for now, but Jones says she and other organizers are looking into expanding it to a few more days. The high school is also working on a scholarship in Edwards’ honor. It will go toward art students. There’s an account at the Gifford State Bank in St. Joe to donate. People can also give through Paypal.