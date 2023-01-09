CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cissna Park community is coming together to support a 2-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Katie and Andy Kaufmann learned on Jan. 2 that their son Wynston has cancer. In the week since the diagnosis that Katie described as devastating, the community stepped up to express their support. Among other things, a GoFundMe was set up to help pay for medical expenses on Monday.

In just eight hours, the GoFundMe raised over $8,000, a little more than half of the $15,000 goal.

Katie took to Facebook to break the news about Wynston’s diagnosis and also to thank everyone for their support.

“Our hearts hurt, but we do appreciate all of you who have reached out and given us support,” Katie said. “We do sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Wynston’s GoFundMe said that he has started chemotherapy treatment at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children Hospital and that he has a long fight ahead of him.

“Wynston has endured tests and procedures no one should ever endure, but especially not a child,” Katie said. “He has been the bravest and strongest little guy through it all. He has started chemo treatments, and we pray for good results from the treatment.”

Katie added that while she and her husband were staying at the hospital, family members were caring for their two daughters, one of whom is six months old. The girls were finally able to see their brother over the weekend after a week of separation.

People wanting to donate to Wynston’s cause can do so on GoFundMe or by donating to an account set up at Frederick Community Bank. Donations can be dropped off at the branches in Cissna Park or Paxton; if mailing, checks should be made payable to the Wynston Kaufmann Fund and should be mailed to PO Box 36 in Cissna Park.