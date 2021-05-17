Community pushing to bring back Neighborhood Watch program

POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Potomac are pushing to bring back the Neighborhood Watch.

They originally had a program back in the early 90s, but ended after people lost interest. Potomac is a low crime area, but organizers said they want to restart the program to better look after the elderly in town.

The town’s librarian, who was also a part of the first Neighborhood Watch, said it is about reconnecting with the community and looking out for neighbors.

“I think the Neighborhood Watch is going to be good because it’s going to get some people out of their homes,” Librarian Elizabeth Osborne said. “And start getting to know people, because some of us don’t know the new kids in town or their families.”

The police chief said the village will have its first Neighborhood Watch meeting at 7 p.m. on May 26.