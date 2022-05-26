CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Everyone knows that supply and demand is kind of crazy right now delivery times are a lot longer, everything is on backorder,” Pool Manager Brittany Fairfield said.

At the Sholem Aquatic Center, they were worried they might not have all the pieces they needed to open. But, with some planning – they were able to work around it, leaving them with only minor impacts.

“We’re down about 60 lawn chairs. We are getting them restrapped and the straps are on backorder. So we’ll be down a few lawn chairs hopefully for just the first weekend,” Fairfield said.

Crystal lake family aquatic center says their biggest issue is finding the people to work.

“For this year the biggest thing was or still is the lifeguard shortage that is nationwide,” Leslie Radice said.

She says people are slowly applying for the job.

“They’re slowly coming in and we have a good amount of staff now, but we could use more,” Radice said.

Despite the shortage impacts, both say they are ready and expecting pre-pandemic numbers of people.

“Our pool passes are up from last year,” Fairfield said. “I know a lot of people had concerns with Covid last year so they did not get a pool pass, so I am hoping that all those people will end up coming in this year.”

“Monday is supposed to be a gorgeous day for swimming so we’ll be open and ready for everybody,” Radice said.