URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun and meaningful to do with other people in your local community?

You can register to paint a reading-themed mural in Downtown Urbana!

Programming and Outreach Manager of the Urbana Free Library, Lauren Chambers, said the new piece of artwork will help vitalize and brighten up Downtown. She also said the process of getting the mural painted is interactive because they love to have the community involved in different fun projects.

“We want people to learn how to paint a mural because that is not an experience that a lot of people get to do,” Lauren added.

In this project, participants will work with professional muralist Langston Allston. People need to register in advance to sign up for a time to paint. Registration has already opened on March 28 but it will go on until April 19.

Officials said all painting spots are for one-hour time blocks. They recommend participants wear old clothes and a mask because of the use of spray paint. Children under 14 need to be accompanied by an adult.

To request an accommodation to attend the program, people can contact the Programming and Outreach Manager via email at programming@urbanafree.org or via phone at 217-367-4057. For more information, click here.

it will take participants about a week and a half to finish the mural.

“We will be announcing a ribbon-cutting when it is ready. We will invite everyone to come and help us celebrate the brand new mural.”