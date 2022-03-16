DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — VFW Post 99 will be hosting a community outreach on Saturday to provide information that can help prevent suicides within the veteran communities.

The Danville Veterans Administration, The Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission, The Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Office, Post 99 VFW Auxiliary and The Water Street Mission will be presenting and answering questions.

The community outreach will take place at 1 p.m. in the VFW Post 99 banquet room, located at 3920 North Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

“I am a 100% disabled veteran,” said VFW member and event organizer Kevin Lockhart. “I know the struggle that veterans go through so I want to give back and help others get through tough situations.”

According to Lockhart, suicide is a big concern among veterans.

He stated, “In 2019, the number is 22 veterans a day. That is over 8,000 (veterans) a year. It has now come down to 17 (veterans) a day but that is still over 6,000 veterans a year that commit suicide.”

On Saturday, five speakers will give information about suicide prevention and ways to help intervene and delay the decision of suicide. They will also explain the benefits that veterans are entitled to.

“The goal is to talk to the community because they are the first ones that interact with veterans,” said Lockhart. “If we can get somebody who is at the front line, so to speak, to intervene on the veterans’ behalf, it may prevent more suicide.”

“This event is very important to me. It is dear to my heart,” said Lockhart. “I have been through a lot myself and I think this is something that can very much help veterans.”

There are a variety of things that VFW provides.

For more information, contact the VFW Post 99 at VFWpost99@gmail.com or Klockhartvfw99@yahoo.com.