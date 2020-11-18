Community organization wish lists

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are many organizations in the area that are looking for donations of various items to help others throughout the community. Here is a growing list of what organizations are looking for in donations.
VERMILION COUNTY:
- Project Success of Vermilion County:
—Christmas gift items for area children and teens.
— Boy’s & Girl’s/Men’s & Women’s sized coats
–Boy’s & Girl’s/Men’s & Women’s sized tennis shoes/boots
— Hats & Gloves (All Ages)
–Socks & underwear (All Ages)
–Hoodies for teens (S-3XL)
–Body wash/lotion sets
–Hygiene items
–Make-up kits
–Hair accessories
–Warm/Electric Blankets
–Ear Buds
–Card games, craft kids, small games & toys, baby items, etc.
- Crosspoint Human Services Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter:
— Twin sheet sets, pillows, blankets/comforters, waterproof zippered pillow covers, twin-sized mattress pads
— Towels and wash cloths
–Diapers – all sizes, but especially larger sizes (Toddler)
— Laundry detergent
–Kitchen utensils, silverware, plastic drinking cups, plastic/non-breakable bowls, dish towels/cloths/hot pads, storage bowels with covers, pots/pans/metal baking dishes/cookie sheets, and zip-lock baggies/plastic wrap/foil
–Adult sweat pants & tops (all sizes)
— Gift cards (Grocery stores, Walmart, Aldi – $25 or less)
— Bus passes
–Pack N Play
— Supplies for Children’s Program: Construction paper, bottled glue, bottles of puffy paint (all colors), beads (all sizes), glitter, cut-out sticker letters (all sizes), small children’s journals, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Wii games & exercise programs, finger paint, rolls of paper for an easel, and school uniforms (all sizes).
—Food items for the food pantry: Soups, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter & jelly, syrup, pancake mix, canned pasta, tuna, macaroni & cheese, rice, instant potatoes, cooking oil, cereal, cake mixes & frostings, spaghetti sauce, dry pastas, stuffing mixes, sugar, flour, salt/pepper, spices, ketchup/mustard, coffee, powdered creamer, frozen pizza, chicken nuggets, ice cream, turkeys, etc.
—Supplies for women & children who move out of the shelter into housing: Starters sets of flour, sugar, spices; starter sets of broom, mop, cleaning supplies, waste basket & laundry basket; laundry detergent & dish soap; Paper goods (toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towels); Foil/Plastic Wrap/Zip-lock bags; Towels & wash cloths; sheet sets & pillows: Kitchen towels/Hot pads; Vacuum; Pots & Pans, dishes, silverware, baking pans & mixing bowls; furniture
MACON COUNTY:
- Scovill Zoo:
–Heavy duty hose reels
— 2-inch manila rope for Spider Monkeys
–Scratching post for zebras
–Leaf rakes, metal grain shovels
–New microscope with video input (for Education Classes)
–Kayak (300lbs) to help check lake side of zoo, along with paddles and life vests
–New/gently used towels and pillow cases
–Food items: Baby food, Non-sugary Kellogg’s cereal, Dried fruit/spices, Fruit paste, All-natural/organic honey, and Other foods.
— Other enrichment items: Hand mirrors, Kong toys, heavy-duty sheets (black preferred), cotton tablecloths and crib sheets
— CD/Tape Players, portable generators, laptop computers (less than 3 years old)
— Binoculars, coveralls, hip waders, rubber boots, terrariums (10- & 20-gallon with screen rack), extra wide wheelchair, and gift cards (Farm & Fleet, Petsmart, Kroger or Walmart).
— Garden tools, high-quality rakes, spades and grain shovels
- Dove, Inc.:
–Items for Homeward Bound Program (788 E. Clay, Decatur): Diapers (all sizes), face masks, gloves/hats/scarves (children & adult sizes), socks, blanks (full & queen size), silverware/plates/cups/pots/pans/can openers
— Items for Dove Children’s Clothing Room (302 S. Union, Decatur): New socks & underwear (all sizes – male & female)
–Items for Domestic Violence Program (302 S. Union, Decatur): Reusable/washable face masks, disposable vinyl gloves (Medium-X-Large), disposable dinnerware/paper plates & bowls/paper cups/plastic silverware, paper towels, aerosol disinfectant spray
–Items for Christmas Baskets (Partnership between Dove, Salvation Army & Northeast Community Fund)(1401 W. King Street, Decatur – Former Kroger site): Hats/gloves/scarves/mittens, Christmas stockings, wrapping paper and rolls of tape
- Northeast Community Fund: Non-perishable food items, in-season garden produce, clothing (in-season, clean and in condition), kitchen items, bedding, small appliances
OTHER CENTRAL ILLINOIS ORGANIZATIONS:
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Illinois:
–Games/Craft supplies for their matches
— Microsoft Office
–Tickets for sporting events
— Volunteer Bigs – Ages 18 & up
–Board members/ event committee members
— Laptops for staff
— Printers
–Christmas gift wrap, bows and tags
–Backpacks and school supplies
— Access to fitness centers for matches
— Coats, hats and gloves for children ages 7-14
— Office furniture
— Items for event raffles
— Brochures and posters
