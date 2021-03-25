Community mourns the loss of a trooper who died in crash

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)—People in the law enforcement community and beyond are mourning the loss of trooper Todd Hanneken. The 45-year-old died after a crash on Route 10 in Bondville Thursday morning.

“His nickname was happy. He always had a smile on his face. He was a great family man and a great trooper,” said Tad Williams, Executive Director with the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

That’s how friends and family are remembering Trooper Todd Hanneken, a 20-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. “Todd was one of those that everyone knew. Everyone in this area, the county, the city, everyone knew Todd,” said Williams.

Hanneken was on duty when his squad car left the road, hit an electric pole and then a tree. He was pulled from the car and airlifted to the hospital. They don’t have any details yet about what may have caused his car to crash. Doctors tried to save him, but he died.

Tad Williams was a friend who knew Hanneken for over 25 years. “I had tears, sad. We’re mourning his loss, thinking but thinking about his wife and his kids and his parents and his brother and all his family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, and I want them to know all their friends at the ISP and at our academy are thinking about them. They’re in our prayers,” said Williams.

State Police say they’re also mourning. “Our hearts are broken today, but our spirit is not. To allow our spirit to be broken, to give into the darkness around us would mean to dishonor what Todd and his family stand for,” said Brendan Kelly, Illinois State Police Director.

They’re asking for the community’s support as they remember a man who gave so much of himself to help others. “My daughter sent me a picture from the backyard of my house of a rainbow,” said Williams, “From my yard to look at the rainbow, you’re looking to the northeast and that’s the exact same direction as Champaign, and I had tears in my eyes thinking that rainbow was for Todd.”

“Respect people like Todd. Respect his family. Show love to those who serve because love is the reason they serve you,” said Kelly.