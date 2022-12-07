URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital.

Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family.

“I do not know how I would feel, I know I send my condolences and prayers,” said Cain.

She was brought to tears just thinking about what happened to her daughter’s classmate.

“She was trying to help, but he was not moving, that is what she said, and it was hard for her,” said Cain.

Today, the Champaign County Coroner said preliminary autopsy results show he died from a previously undiagnosed medical condition.

The school had an e-learning day to allow students and staff time to grieve.

As students grapple with what happened, mental health therapist Karly Mitchell says it is important for parents to talk with their kids.

“One of my friends didn’t make it at the end of the day at school, that’s a very scary thought,”

Students in urbana have been through a lot this year — including lockdowns and several police investigations into school threats.

“It’s really been hard but usually she’s bubbly happy excited to go to school, now she’s not,”

Mitchell says all of this is a lot for kids to deal with, so it’s important for families to watch for changes in their children. And if they are having a hard time, reach out to a school counselor or mental health professional.

“Sometimes it is tummy aches, sometimes it’s spending a long time getting up in the morning, something it’s not being able to go to sleep at night,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says reaching out to friends, coaches, teachers, or a trusted adult can also make a difference.

“Everyone who is involved in the community is going through vicarious trauma right now because while they were not that family or they were not that child, they are still impacted,” said Mitchell.

We do not yet know the details of the vigil, but the school flew its flag at half-staff in memory of the 7-th grader.