Community members throw surprise birthday parade

This birthday celebration is one that 8-year old Camden will always remember.

It all started when his grandfather created an event on Facebook.

Scott Croft is a part of a biker group so he reached out to other ones in the area.

“I expected about 20 people but to see this many show up to an event,” says Croft. “Someone they don’t even know that jus shows you how much people really care so I mean it just blew me away for this to happen”.

They organized in a line at Mahomet-Seymour High school and rode to Camden’s house.

When the motorycles and fire truck pulled up he couldn’t help but say

“It’s awesome and also motorcycles are my most favorite vehicle”

Camden lives with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and immune system.

Due to covid his mom had had to ensure he is social distancing or wearing a mask.

that’s why his grandpa wanted to make sure this was his favorite birthday yet.



“Well I mean the look on his face he’s got a big huge smile on his face,” says Croft. “On the yard signs and on the poster but I think his face is probably is still hurting from smiling so big”

His mother, Megan Targett appreciates all of the love and support her son has received

“I teared up not gonna lie,”says Targett. “Its awesome to see so many people care about your kid especially people who have no idea who he is it was emotional it was fun he loved it.”

If you’re interested in donating you can go to their Facebook page.