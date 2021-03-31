Community members put flags along funeral procession route for fallen state trooper

Mt. Zion, Ill. (WCIA) —

A group of strangers used their hands and hearts today to honor the life of a state trooper. Dozens put up flags throughout the village of Mt. Zion.

Some say they knew state trooper Todd Hanneken, while some were just there to show support.

“The more volunteers, the more they care, I think,” Jeff Hastings, CEO of Flagman Mission Continues, said.

People in one small, Central Illinois village showed how much they care. Around one hundred of them came out in the cold, windy weather to show support for fallen trooper, Todd Hanneken. Volunteers, like Kerry Toothman, say this was the right thing to do.

“It’s just an honor to be involved in it and help the community and show our support for the family,” Kerry Toothman said.

The group put up flags on his funeral route. Hanneken crashed in Bondville last week. He was brought to the hospital, but doctor’s weren’t able to save him. Now, the Mt. Zion community is coming together for Hanneken, who’s from their village.

“To show the support for a fallen trooper. It is quite an honor,” Toothman said.

An organization provided around 2,500 hundred flags. Volunteers put them in their trucks and set off to pave the way for Hanneken and his family.

“All we’re doing is providing them the tools and the equipment to do it, and its our honor to be able to do that,” Hastings said.

Some volunteers were close with Trooper Hanneken or his family, while others, didn’t even know them, but they just felt like it was the right thing to do.

“It ain’t about us. We don’t put up the flags. The community puts up flags. We organized the community and bring the community together, so that they have a way to show their respects,” Hastings said.

“We’re praying for his family and hope that they get to heal soon,” Toothman said.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Intermediate School. Admittance to the funeral service is by family request only. The family also requests the graveside service to be private.

Although the service is private, you’re encouraged to line the funeral procession route. Intersections along the route will be blocked for the vehicles to travel safely.

Here are the directions below:

Departure: Mt. Zion Intermediate School – Thursday, April 1, 2021 immediately following

funeral services and first responder walkthrough.

• Leave 310 S. Henderson St., Mt Zion, IL 62549

• Follow S. Henderson St. to W. Main St.

• Head west on W. Main St.

• Head north on N. Baltimore Ave. to US-36 E

• Turn right onto US-36 E

• Continue on US-36 E to Long Creek Rd.

• Turn right onto Long Creek Rd.

• Turn right onto Camp Warren Rd.

• Turn left onto N. Kruse Rd.

• Turn right onto IL-121 N

• Take IL-121 N to Wildwood Dr. in Mount Zion

• Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.

• Turn left onto Woodland Dr.

• Interment – Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., Mt Zion, IL 62549