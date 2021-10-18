Community members look for solutions to end violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “We want to come together to curb this this violence, and let the people know that, hey, look, you know, this is our community, and we’re not gonna stand for it,” Pastor Lestan Hoskins said.

Instead, this group is planning on coming up with solutions to end violence in their community.

Community leaders all over Central Illinois are trying to find ways to keep their towns safe. Danville is no exception. One mother says her son finally got justice, but the feeling is bittersweet. Lamont Davis was found guilty of murder and home invasion on Friday. He shot and killed 20-year-old Justin Daubaris two years ago. That’s the kind of crime communities are trying to stop, as they strive for Victory Over Violence.

“This is something that affects all of us.” Jason Henton, teacher in Danville, said.”It’s not just two or three people, this affects everybody here in our community, and I want to see us come together to cause a change in our community.”

People in Danville are sick of violence impacting their neighborhoods. That’s why Pastor Lestan Hoskins put on a community event at the Danville Public Library.

“I have a heart for our city and I believe that change is going to come and it may take longer, it may get worse,” Pastor Hoskins said. “I think if we stay committed to the long haul, we’re gonna see good results.”

About a dozen people bounced ideas off each other. Some community members said the violence is an economic problem. Another said its easier for teenagers to sell drugs for quick cash. Hoskins says the community needs to team up with police and social workers. He says young people need more guidance to stay on the right path.

“These kids have so much potential, you know, they could be going on the right path and for whatever reason, they just choose to go down the wrong path,” Henton said.

Jason Henton is a basketball coach and elementary teacher. He says its hard to see kids get caught up in dangerous cycles.

“We just really want to see these kids make a change and turn around and do some things the right way,” Henton said.

Both Henton and Hoskins and the others at the meeting are hopeful that if enough people work for a change, it will slowly come.

“To see people from different you know, job areas, different areas of the community, different geographical locations in our community,” Henton said. “It’s good to see that it’s not just one end of town that cares about this.”

“If we work together for the common good, which is to make our community a better place,” Hoskins said. “I believe that we could actually do that.”

Danville Police were also at the meeting. They said that they have patrols going around areas that see more violence. They also said that most of the violence is gang related. Lastly, he said a problem is also getting witnesses to speak up.

We’ve been following another group as they try to stop the violence. The Champaign Community Coalition is hosting a virtual orientation for its violence response team. It’s on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join by video – https://ecs.page.link/9Rvqc or phone – +1 929-324-2510 PIN: 802 390 825#.

You can call 217-931-9989 or email curesponds@gmail.com for more information.