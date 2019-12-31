Community members kick off new youth mentoring program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign are taking big steps to shape young minds in the community with the help of a new organization.

The Girlz2women mentoring program has been in the works for months. It will be open to girls from grades 6th through 12th.

It is a partner program of the Boyz2men mentoring program, and comes after seeing that group’s rapid growth and success.

Leaders of the new group say the goal is to give girls the tools and knowledge to make good, smart choices. Their mission statement is C.R.O.W.N.E.D., which stands for “creating respectful, optimistic women by nurturing, educating, and developing.

Group leaders say accomplishing those goals will call for a diverse team of role models.

“On our committee right now, we have professionals. We have working-class women. We have high school students…college students. So, we have somebody for everybody that’s going to be in our group,” says group co-leader Evette Campbell.

Campbell also says she wanted to lead this group after seeing a huge need to provide this opportunity to young people she has come across at her job who have made poor choices. She works as a clerk at the Champaign County Courthouse.

Sign-up for the group starts December 30th at 6PM at the Champaign Public Library. Registration is completely free.