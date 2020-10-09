Community members hope to help family find answers after 19-year-old killed in homicide

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Danville are hoping to help a family find answers after the killing of 19-year-old Antonio Jones.

Dozens of mementos are set out at his memorial site, but Anthony Jones and Jasmine Gonzalez no longer have their son.

“He had a lot to offer this world. He had a planned future.” says Anthony Jones.

Antonio Jones lived area of Douglas Park, and he was shot just steps away from his home.

It happened the night of October 1st around 7PM. Police found him laying unresponsive in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his back. He died at the hospital.

Antonio Jones’s parents aren’t the only ones hurting. Community leaders like the Three Kings of Peace are also feeling this loss.

Antonio Jones was one of the many young mentees they help guide in the right direction.

“We really got close to him when some boys up at the high school…tried to recruit him for a gang,” says group member Edward Butler. “We grew to love him.”

Jones was heavily involved at one of the Three King’s church.

“Not only did he sing, but he also filled in as a drummer,” says Reverend Frank McCullough. “I’ll tell you [he] really changed the atmosphere of my church around.”

As for one of the other group members who is also an alderman, He’s both disheartened and angry.

“I’m basically outraged. The reason I’m outraged is because in the last [three to five] years, there have been over 10 killings in my ward,” says RJ Davis.

The Three Kings of Peace are taking that pain and are adding $1,000 to the Crime Stoppers award for the investigation.

“What has happened here is our worst fear. We did everything in our power to avoid that,” says Anthony Jones. “My son was not involved in anything remotely violent or negative. The hurt that you’ve caused us, you’re not going to feel an ounce of that.”