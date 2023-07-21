DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department identified 19-year-old Karlondus Thomas and 30-year-old Andrell O’Neal were shot and killed in Decatur this morning.

Officials said they were both found dead in a car near South Webster and East Cantrell streets. Decatur native Jera Genty said she’s had enough of burying bodies because of gun violence and this latest double murder is another loss for the community.

“It’s traumatizing,” said Gentry. “It’s detrimental to the community as a whole because now people are seeing this happen over and over again.”

Gentry said she knew 19-year-old Karlondus Thomas and said it was sad he couldn’t live his life to the fullest. She said Thomas’ death reminds her of son, Ashton Gray, who was gunned down in 2018. She said she hasn’t been the same since.

“I felt like I died at that moment,” Gentry said. “Over time it took a toll on me. I’m obviously growing my hair back, fighting cancer all year. It made me physically sick.”

The same can be said about thirty-year-old Andrell O’Neal’s death. His passing was something his loved ones never saw coming. 21-year-old Dasani Cooper said O’Neal was a dear friend to her and many in Decatur who knew him.

“He was a big-hearted person,” Cooper said. “He liked to help. He could help do what he could. He helped people stay with him, he would give them clothes and shoes. He was a good guy.”

Cooper said she’s no stranger to people dying but knows the feeling never goes away and wants people to understand it’s not ok.

“You’re taking people away from their kids, their family,” Cooper said. “People have children, they need their fathers. Sons need their fathers. It’s not right that they got to wake up one day knowing their father is gone.

Cooper said it’s important to teach people at an early age that gun violence is never the answer. As for Gentry, she hopes to impact young people by creating a safe space where they can talk and discuss their issues in a healthy and safe manner.