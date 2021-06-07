Community members are unhappy with the search for a new superintendent

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) —

“They are not being transparent,” Patricia West, MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce, said.

That’s what some people are claiming as Decatur’s school board looks for an interim superintendent. Current superintendent, Paul Fregeau, leaves at the end of the month. He accepted a position as a superintendent for a district near St. Louis, but some people aren’t happy with the transition process.

The MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce organized the news conference at the Decatur Civic Center. They think the current assistant superintendent, Jeff Dase, should be the one to step into the interim position. They believe that Dase has done a good job and is a good role model to the students.

They’ve talked with the board and said the board told them a retired superintendent would step into position part-time. Patricia West thinks it should be full-time and isn’t happy with what she calls a lack of transparency.

“DPS recently passed a resolution against racism, yet their actions bring that into question,” West said.

WCIA reached out to the board and have yet to hear back. The board will have a meeting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.