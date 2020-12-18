Community member replaces decorations stolen from girl’s gravesite

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother said she was heartbroken after someone stole five soldiers off of her daughter’s gravesite. Then someone in the community helped replace them.

Rosie Osorio passed away last year. On her gravesite, there were five soldiers set up, but they disappeared. Her mother said the wind did not blow them away.

“This is so disrespectful and unkind,” said Jackie Herrera in a social media post.

But then someone in the community helped replace the stolen decorations. They purchased nutcrackers to put on Osorio’s gravesite. “I am beyond thankful and grateful for all the support this community brings to my family,” said Herrera.