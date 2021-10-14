Community meeting set to talk about gun violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Danville is taking note, and hoping to take action when it comes to gun violence in their community.

A community meeting is happening Monday to talk about concerns in Danville. LeStan Hoskins is a pastor in the community. He said there needs to be a safe and supportive place for people to voice their concerns and to be able to take action.

“Now is the time that we start voicing our concerns. Now is the time we take action. If we wait until something else worse happens, it just has to stop. So, I think we need to be doing the work that needs to be done to make our community a better place,” he said.

That community meeting is open to the public. It’s happening at the Danville public library on Monday, and starts at 5:30