CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City and county leaders in Champaign County, along with public health officials, gathered on Monday to declare the first Monday of March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.

Champaign mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana mayor Diana Marlin both took part in the reading of a joint proclamation. The day is meant to honor those who have died from or been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the second anniversary of the pandemic’s beginning approaches.

The University of Illinois was also recognized for its role in creating an innovative, saliva-based COVID-19 test.