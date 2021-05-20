Community leaders gather to talk about gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–With the recent deadly shooting involving Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, Darion Lafayette and a second police officer, community members held a rally calling for people to put the guns down.

Members of H.V. Neighborhood Transformation and Bethel AME Church gathered at Hessel Park in Champaign. About two dozen people were there mourning the loss of life.

Organizers said it’s important not to lose sight of the impact gun violence has on the whole community, especially after the deaths of officer Oberheim and Lafayette.

“It plays a part in this, it’s nothing different. Even with the officer that lost his life, we mourn that. Darion, we mourn his life too,” H.V.N.T.’s founder Maurice Haynes said. “So we’ve got to get together and figure out what’s creating this environment where guns are the only way we can solve the issues we have.”

Haynes said it’s important to find lasting solutions to gun violence before someone else gets hurt.