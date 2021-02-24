Community input needed for park improvements

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–The City of Monticello is asking for your help. Robert C. Burke Memorial Park needs improvements and city leaders want to hear from you. There aren’t any walkways through or around the park. There are drainage issues. The playground, tennis, and basketball courts could use upgrades, and there’s a need for more parking. The plan is to provide a better facility for the community.

“Monticello belongs to the people, so it’s something that they would be utilizing. Their input is very valuable as we look at different perspectives on how we can better it,” said Callie McFarland, City of Monticello Director of Community Development.

They hope to have open houses in April so the community can get involved.