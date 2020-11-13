Community in mourning after teenager killed in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are mourning the loss of a teenager after he was killed in a shooting on Thursday.

It happened on Eureka Street by 6th in Champaign. Police said Gerryontae Brown was inside a house in that area when someone shot into the house and hit him.

When police got to the scene, they heard more shots, but they do not think anyone else was hit.

Brown was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

One man knew Brown through the Midnight Basketball Program. “I was devastated again because I feel like this happens way too often in our community,” said Willie Comer, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ. “Any life list is unnecessary, especially when it’s lost to gun violence.”

Brown went to Central High School. A crisis team is available for students there who need it.

Police have not yet made any arrests in this shooting.