Community in mourning after mayor passes away

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning after the city’s mayor passed away on Thursday morning.

In a news release, city officials said Mayor Timothy Gover passed away from lingering health issues.

“Mayor Gover was born and raised in Mattoon and remained to raise his family while working for Eastern Illinois University, where he retired after 32 years of teaching. Throughout his years of residence, Mayor Gover had been a champion of promoting both the City of Mattoon and Coles County,” officials said.

Gover was elected as a City Commissioner to the Mattoon City Council in 2009 and became Acting Mayor in 2010 after Mayor David Cline resigned. He was then elected as mayor in 2011 and went on to be re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

Officials stated Finance Commissioner Preston Owen is the Mayor Pro-Tem until the Acting Mayor is appointed.