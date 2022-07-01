CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor.

“Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.”

Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year veteran of the police department, then as a city council member for six years and then he served as mayor for 12 years. Schweighart retired from the police department in 1991.

“During his tenure as an elected official, our City made incredible strides in upgrading our infrastructure,” said Feinen. “We saw a revitalization of our Historic Downtown, a complete reconstruction of our Campustown streetscape, and the completion of our beautiful Second Street Basin, turning a once problematic watershed into a place of beauty for all to enjoy. Our City also saw $1.8 billion’s worth of new construction, which in many ways was directly attributable to his dedication to investing in and upgrading our local infrastructure.

“Mayor Schweighart’s willingness to converse directly with our community set him apart. Through Letters to the Editor and frequent correspondence, he set a high standard for public engagement in a time before social media,” said Feinen. “His office door was always open and if he wasn’t there, you could find him with a cup of coffee at Taffies, talking to residents or other elected officials about the issues of the day.”

Feinen said they are keeping Schweighart’s family in their prayers. “We thank them for their willingness to share their loved one with our community during his more than five decades of dedicated service.