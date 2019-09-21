Community hosts Special Olympics Family Festival

MATOON, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 600 Special Olympics Athletes and 1,200 volunteers are expected to participate in the Special Olympics Family Festival for a day of games, activities, fun and friendship. It is the largest event of it’s kind. It is hosted by Consolidated Communications employees, family members and community volunteers.

The day begins with an opening ceremony followed by a parade and performances. Throughout the day there will be many family fun activities and games including a performance by Elvis Himselvis.

Athletes from central Illinois counties are paired one-on-one with a Friend-For-A-Day who escorts them around the fest.

This year marks the 36th annual SOFF with the theme being: Salute to SOFF.

Special Olympics Family Fest

Saturday, September 21 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Lake Land College

5001 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, IL